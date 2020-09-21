Shane McMahon Comments On Tonight’s RAW Underground, Keith Lee vs. Drew McIntyre Update

– Last week’s RAW main event saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre face Keith Lee in a non-title match. Per the stipulation, Lee would have earned a title shot from McIntyre at WWE’s “Clash of Champions: Gold Rush” pay-per-view if he won last week’s non-title match, and if Randy Orton was not medically cleared in time for the pay-per-view. The match ended in a No Contest as RETRIBUTION attacked both Lee and McIntyre. WWE has confirmed that this stipulation will also be in play on tonight’s go-home edition of RAW when Lee faces McIntyre in another non-title match. WWE is also promising an update on Orton’s condition for tonight’s RAW. He has been off TV for a few weeks after the attack by McIntyre.

The current plan for Clash of Champions is Orton vs. McIntyre in an Ambulance Match for the title.

Below is WWE’s teaser for tonight’s match:

Keith Lee to battle Drew McIntyre for golden WWE Clash of Champions opportunity Last Monday, Keith Lee was on the verge of earning a potential WWE Championship opportunity in his battle against Drew McIntyre, until RETRIBUTION made their presence felt. However, The Limitless One’s championship dreams are not dashed. Lee will get another crack at McIntyre this Monday on Raw. If he can defeat the WWE Champion, and Randy Orton is still unable to compete on Sept. 27 at WWE Clash of Champions after being on the receiving end of three Claymores, Lee will challenge for the WWE Title. Will Lee make the most of this golden opportunity?

– Shane McMahon took to Twitter this afternoon to promote tonight’s RAW Underground fight between SmackDown Superstar Braun Strowman and the undefeated Dabba-Kato.

“Battle of the behemoths,” he wrote. “A HUGE battle going down tonight in #RawUnderground. Former #UniversalChampion @BraunStrowman vs. the undefeated @DabbaKato. See you at 10pm ET. #WWERaw”