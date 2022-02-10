Shane McMahon Meets With Rugby Team Owner For WWE Partnership

Shane McMahon is still doing at least some work for WWE it appears. As we’ve noted, Shane returned at the WWE Royal Rumble but was nixed from Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38 plans due to significant backstage heat he picked up at The Rumble.

In an update, Marco Masotti, owner of the Sharks rugby team in South Africa, noted on Twitter how he met with Shane this week. Masotti said he’s excited about “a partnership between WWE and rugby,” but no other details were provided. McMahon and Masotti were joined by Doug Cifu, co-owner of the NHL’s Florida Panthers.

“So grateful for a night out with brothers Shane McMahon (son of WWE Vince) and Doug Cifu (co-owner of Florida Panthers). Excited for a partnership between WWE and rugby. @WWE @SharksRugby @FlaPanthersBlog @Dougielarge @shanemcmahon,” Masotti wrote.

Masotti posted his tweet on Tuesday, and indicated that their night out was on Monday, so the meeting came more than a week after the WWE Royal Rumble debacle. It appears that while Shane was removed from all creative plans, he is still doing some behind-the-scenes work for the company.

You can see Masotti’s full tweet below: