Shane McMahon Not Expected to Rejoin WWE, Not on Good Terms With Stephanie

The changes WWE will likely undergo following Vince McMahon’s retirement was addressed by Wade Keller during a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show.

Although changes are expected and fans may notice Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon’s marks, Keller warned against expecting the show to be totally revamped. Vince is still the main shareholder, and since he still has some influence, he’s not someone you want to upset. Fans shouldn’t anticipate seeing Shane McMahon return to the company because he and Stephanie don’t get along, Keller noted, adding that Stephanie does have her own ideas for the product.

Keller said, “I’m told Stephanie definitely has ideas. This is a job she has coveted since she was barely a teenager, maybe a preteen. I’ve told the story quite a bit over the years [about] Stephanie, and Jerry Jarrett told me the story on record that he was having dinner with the McMahon’s and either he or someone at the table said, ‘Shane, you know, someday you’re going to be running the company like your dad.’ And Stephanie was years younger than Shane, established her Alpha attitude. She jumped in and said, ‘Uh uh, daddy’s little girl is going to be the one running the show someday not Shane.’ That rivalry has been there. The divide between those two, I’m told, is still there. And there is no reconciliation or power sibling team expected.”

Keller compared Shane and Stephanie to “Succession.” He said, “It’s like, you know, the siblings hang out, they yell, they battle and they double cross each other, but they hang out. And they talk. And the impression I’m getting is that’s not happening with Shane and Stephanie. So, by the way, don’t expect Shane to enter the picture here unless he just, you know, goes rogue and just shows up at a show…”

Since being reportedly sent home by his father during the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January, Shane hasn’t been seen in WWE.

