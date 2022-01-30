Shane McMahon Reportedly Has Major Heat Following The Royal Rumble

Shane McMahon returned to WWE television at the 2022 Royal Rumble event. He also had a substantial role behind the scenes. It turns out that did not work out with the most positive reactions.

There was a substantial amount of heat on Shane McMahon after his role as lead writer and producer of the Men’s Royal Rumble match, according to Ringsidenews. He was reportedly “the talk of WWE today.”

A tenured member of the WWE creative team revealed that Shane McMahon “openly buried Jamie Noble” and he “tried to book the Rumble around himself.” Furthermore, McMahon was confrontational and he was gung-ho to put himself over, even fighting with people to do so.

“Shane fighting everyone, booking himself to be one of the last one’s out, eliminating KO, and just standing toe-to-toe with everyone has the entire locker room really angry.”

Another commented on the situation, “when Shane is more impactful in the Rumble than Big E or Owens, even people who don’t normally complain are complaining loudly today.”

When asked why Shane McMahon was made lead writer and producer of the Men’s Royal Rumble match, we were told “his father obviously made a mistake.”

