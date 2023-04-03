Shane McMahon Suffers Torn Quad, Triple H Comment’s On Shane And Snoop Dogg

Shane McMahon tore his quadriceps during his surprise WWE return at WrestleMania 39 on Night 2.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WrestleMania Sunday featured a segment in which hosts The Miz and Snoop Dogg came out to announce attendance, but Miz slammed the rapper for what happened on Night 1 when Snoop put Miz in a match with Pat McAfee, who won thanks to an assist from NFL star George Kittle. From one O.G. to another, Snoop introduced Shane to come take care of Miz. An emotional Shane thanked the audience, saying they have no idea how much the reaction means to him. Shane then faced Miz in an impromptu match, and while he was initially in control, his knee/leg buckled and he fell. WWE kept the camera off Shane while officials attended to him as The Miz paced around the ring. Snoop then entered the ring and delivered a right hand to Miz. Snoop checked on Shane, then hit Miz with another right hand before finishing him with The People’s Elbow for the pin. Shane was taken away before the match was over.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H addressed the injury briefly during Sunday night’s post-show press conference, revealing that Shane tore his quad. Triple H did not provide any additional information, but he did state that Shane was the only injury suffered tonight, aside from Finn Balor bleeding.

Triple H also praised Snoop for his contribution to the segment after Shane was injured. A fan in the front row of SoFi Stadium observed a referee repeatedly yelling at Snoop, “Snoop, People’s Elbow!” Snoop then entered the ring and improvised, throwing punches and using The People’s Elbow. Miz yelled at Snoop to “cover!” after the elbow for the pin.

Triple H said, “Unfortunately, Shane, tearing his quad early in the match — not that it was going to be a long match, probably — but going down with a torn quad.”

He added, “My hats off to Snoop. You know, just picking it up and just like, ‘Oh, man, he’s hurt? Alright, I’ll fix that.’ He’s a natural-born entertainer. I’ve known Snoop for years in this environment and what kind of a fan he is, but, man, tonight he put himself, from a respect factor for me, he put himself in a different playing field for me.”

Shane was not stretchered out, according to another fan, but he did walk out with the assistance of others. He was led to the back of the crowd with the assistance of several people.

Shane could be on the shelf for four to twelve months, if not longer. There has been no word on whether WWE intended to use Shane beyond tonight’s appearance, which was his first appearance since the 2022 Royal Rumble, where he picked up backstage heat that caused WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to send him home, despite creative plans in the works.

Several highlights from Sunday night’s segment from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles are below:

Snoop with the save 🙏#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/khWXWTzQBq — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 3, 2023