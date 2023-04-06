Shane McMahon Update Following Injury At WWE WrestleMania 39

Shane McMahon has returned home after suffering a torn quadriceps on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

As PWMania.com previously reported, McMahon tore his quad during the surprise match with The Miz at WrestleMania 39, resulting in some improvisation with Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg having an impromptu match with The Miz. Officials assisted Shane out of the ring before the segment ended, and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H confirmed the injury during the post-show press conference.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Shane was flown to Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday, implying that he had surgery at the Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center this week.

McMahon is already back at home in the Northeast, recovering from his injury, as of today.

There’s still no word on whether WWE had any plans for McMahon after WrestleMania.

