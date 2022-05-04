Shane “Swerve” Strickland On Why He Thinks Lucha Underground Didn’t Succeed

Shane “Swerve” Strickland made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he spoke about his time in Lucha Underground and the downfall of the promotion as well as how he came up with the Killshot character in Lucha Underground:

“They had an idea to put me in a mask. They had no idea what the character was going to be because I wasn’t a Robert Rodriguez creation. Prince Puma was a Robert Rodriguez creation. The Son of Havoc was created by him. Thunder Rosa’s character was one, Cobra Moon. There were quite a few. So I came up with Killshot who was a military character and all the stuff. Then after the season I was like, ‘Oh, I feel like I just wrestle matches. I don’t feel like there’s any meat to me.’ So during the break after we filmed the season, I was writing more depth to the character. I’m a Metal Gear Solid fan, so I put some espionage in there and they liked that.”

Strickland explained why he feels Lucha Underground didn’t succeed:

“It was growing in popularity, but I don’t feel like the studio wanted to spend the money to grow it. We should have been touring with that roster. Merchandising, they didn’t want to spend the money on that.”

(H/T to WrestlingNews.co)