Shannon Moore Says CM Punk’s WWE Debut Killed His “Prince Of Punk” Gimmick

Former WCW star Shannon Moore appeared on Talk is Jericho to discuss various topics, including how WWE’s hiring of CM Punk squashed his “Prince of Punk” character.

Moore said, “I get back [to WWE] and they’re like, ‘We have this guy that we’re going to introduce, CM Punk. We want you to work with him.’ That’s when I started to work with him in ECW. Whenever they brought Punk in, they squashed my whole punk character because I had been calling myself the Prince of Punk. I had been doing that for six or seven months and they were about to bring Punk up.”

On not knowing Punk before he returned to WWE:

“I had never heard of CM Punk. Then I was like, ‘Okay, I get it.’ Later on, I heard that Paul [Heyman] and them had seen my look and knew that I was calling myself the Prince of Punk, ‘There can only be one Punk.’ They made the right decision. Punk has made them millions of dollars and still makes them millions of dollars. It just sucks because it kind of got me down and out with wrestling. ‘Cut your mohawk, grow your hair back out.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)