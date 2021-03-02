Shaq Hypes Up His Upcoming Match On AEW Dynamite

In an interview with chicago.suntimes.com, Shaquille O’Neal stated that his upcoming match on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite will “top them all” in comparison to other celebrity wrestling matches. Shaq, who will be teaming up with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Velvet Sky, said the following about the match:

“Oh, I’m winning. Guaranteed. I’m the type, I can never back down from a challenge. I’m not a professional wrestler, but I’ve been in a match before. I’ve got a lot of moves in my arsenal. When you step inside somebody’s world, you have to stick to what you’re masterful at. I’m not acrobatic. I’m not going to be jumping off the ropes. I’m coming with the power game. When I get hands-on him, I’m going to display this power. I’m the type that if I have a look and see you do it, I got it.”