Shaquille O’Neal Asks John Cena To Critique His AEW Dynamite Match

John Cena appeared on TNT’s NBA post-game show this weekend and Shaquille O’Neal, who was part of the panel, asked Cena to critique has AEW Dynamite match from earlier this month. Here was Cena’s response…

“Big Shaq, I’ve been sequestered here in a bunker in Vancouver because they’re kinda keeping a lockdown on to us. Now, I had heard you made your in-ring debut. I’m going to ask you, answer a question with a question, how did you feel about it, when it was all over, how did you feel about it when it was all over?”

“It’s a shame that you were born so large and so gifted on the basketball court because you could have been something in WWE.”