Shaquille O’Neal Pitches an AEW Tag Team Match Against Paul Wight

A match between Shaquille O’Neal and Paul Wight (The Big Show in WWE) has long been rumored, but it has yet to take place.

Shaq and Jade Cargill defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite in March 2021.

Diamond Sheik paid a visit to Shaquille O’Neal’s home and showed off the new Billion Dollar Belt, as seen in a video below. Shaq proposed a tag team match in which he and Sheik would face Wight and a partner of his choice.

“You know who I am. I’m the man who beat Cody Rhodes. You’re lucky you’re training with Cody. Anyways, I want to deliver two messages. Number one, nobody messes with The Diamond Sheik, and two, to present this new Diamond Championship belt.”

Shaq pretended to beat up The Diamond Sheik.

Shaq went on to say, “Cody, whoever else wants it, Big Show. As a matter of fact, oh no, he’s in LA. Tell you what, Diamond Sheik and Shaq vs. Big Show and whoever else you want. Let’s go, AEW.”