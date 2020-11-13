Shaul Guerrero Remembers Her Father Eddie Guerrero

Today marks 15 years since WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38. Eddie’s daughter Shaul Guerrero took to Twitter to pay tribute to the former WWE Champion.

“Your legacy is not wrestling to me. It’s who you taught me to be. How you loved us. How you had passion in everything you did. How humble, goofy and kind you were. You are so much more than wrestling. Thank you for being my father, my friend, my teacher, my example. Rest In Peace,” she wrote.

You can see Shaul’s full tweet below, along with a tribute from SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, who lists Eddie as one of the wrestlers who inspired her: