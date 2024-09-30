Shawn Michael On NXT Women’s Roster: “Absolutely Unbelievable For The Future Of The WWE”

WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative “The Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Rick Ucchino on a number of topics, including why the rise of the NXT’s women’s roster helps to make for an exciting future in the company.

Micheals said, “Right now, where it be RAW or SmackDown, there are some of the most talented women in all the world. You talk about Bayley, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY and numerous others, and then you think about the possibility of adding a Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Jaida Parker or a Roxanne Perez to that list, absolutely unbelievable for the future of the WWE as a whole, we’re very excited about the work that we’re doing.”