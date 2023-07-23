Shawn Michaels Addresses Baron Corbin Returning To The WWE NXT Brand

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Sportskeeda for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Michaels addressed Baron Corbin being brought back to the WWE NXT brand…

“That’s one thing that Baron Corbin is having the opportunity to do. He’s coming back here, he’s having a great deal of fun, he’s finding himself again. He’s finding his voice, he’s finding who it is he wants to be. Not who someone else wants to be, but who is Baron Corbin, and who is he going to be going forward in the wrestling business, and more importantly, here in the WWE? That’s really fun for us, and it’s something that’s enjoyable to bring that reinvigoration to each individual as they find through here. We’re excited for Baron, he’s having a good time, he’s having fun again. Look, we’re excited to have him because it’s a huge plus for us. He brings a lot of experience. It’s gonna help a lot of our younger superstars grow and get better because he’s a guy that’s been there, done that, and seen that. So for us, it’s just pluses across the board when you get an opportunity to have somebody like Baron Corbin step back into NXT. Everybody is gonna benefit from that, and we’re thrilled about it.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)