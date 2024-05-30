Shawn Michaels Addresses Jordynne Grace Making An Appearance On WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive “The Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez on a number of topics including TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace’s surprise appearance on NXT.

Michaels said, “Right now, a lot of things are still being worked out internally. There are people above me that I leave to making those kinds of decisions. What I enjoy doing is what we did last night, which is having the opportunity to putting real surprises and real ‘oh my God’ moments back to WWE, wrestling, and NXT. That’s what we had last night.”

On what he told Triple H privately:

“I have been very public about being a fan of Jordynne Grace. I expressed to Hunter [Triple H] privately that I was very jealous that he had her for the Rumble. He owed me. We’re thrilled to have her for Battleground and next week. This is going to be an epic event. To one up ourselves, which we always try to do, having TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace contend for the NXT Women’s Championship, fighting Roxanne Perez, is going to be really big.”

You can check out Michaels’ comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)