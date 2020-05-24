Shawn Michaels Addresses Negative Reaction To Crown Jewel Match Against Undertaker and Kane

In an interview with ESPN.com, Shawn Michaels gave his thoughts on his one-time return to the ring at the 2018 Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia:

“It sucked from the standpoint of Hunter getting hurt, of it not going well, of it not being received well. All of the negatives that were there. When we were in there, you knew the wheels were falling off … None of it bothered me. I went into the whole thing looking at it very selfishly, I guess. For me, it was more about being out there with those guys, and me being there with Hunter, which was something I didn’t get to do near the end. This is a match where I collectively got to experience it with a number of guys that were very significant and very special to me on a personal level, in a certain kind of way. I just have the unique ability where that stuff didn’t bother me. I was more hurt for them. I don’t mean that in a belittling way. It’s just that I figured all of them were going to do another one anyway. There wasn’t finality for them. I look at that match as it stands on its island, alone. I don’t associate it with anything regarding the career of Shawn Michaels. I’m able to compartmentalize that.”