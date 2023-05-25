Shawn Michaels Addresses NXT Tag Team Asking To Be Released From WWE

Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, formerly known as the Grizzled Young Veterans, recently requested their release from WWE. Shawn Michaels addressed the situation during a media call to promote the 2023 NXT Battleground PLE.

Michaels said, “They were guys that clearly, I wanted to come over and bring over from the UK. I think they’re very talented. I absolutely understand. It’s one of the things that I tell everybody here. Do I want it to be here in the WWE for you to have your success? Absolutely. I can’t lie about that. Really, this is about, no matter who comes through these doors, help them to have success in this business as a whole. I always tell everybody, ‘I feel so fortunate for the life that I have and my family and I have. It’s because of this job, and now there is a real opportunity for everyone in this line of work to have that.’ I want that for them. I understand how they feel, but as I mentioned to them, ‘while you are here, I still want to put you in a prominent role.’ There are no hard feelings in that respect. There is too much talent there to waste or leave on the table. If they don’t mind work, I sure as heck don’t mind using them.”

