Shawn Michaels Addresses The Decision To Bring Ethan Page To WWE NXT

Shawn Michaels discussed the decision to bring former AEW standout Ethan Page to WWE NXT in an interview with Good Karma Wrestling.

“As soon as I found out he was available, it was something that I started looking into immediately. You’re talking about a great deal of experience, seasoned, comfortable. Somebody that knows what they’re doing out there. Also, at the same time, I didn’t know everything about him, but you look at him and say, ‘I think there is a lot of untapped potential there.’ You can hear different stories. You never know what’s true. You just see potential and you think to yourself, ‘Has he ever been given the opportunity? Let’s find out if he has.’ If he falls short, you fall short and then you get dropped to the bottom of the card.

He’s a guy that we sort of took a chance on, he took a chance with us, and right now you see that’s it’s been pretty successful. He’s a guy that certainly brought experience to the table that we don’t have a lot of in NXT, but also a guy who is so excited and passionate about somebody believing in him. When you put those two together, it’s a great combination because he’s a guy that feels like he’s got a place that appreciates him and is investing in him, then we also have the experience level that we need here at NXT.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)