Shawn Michaels Addresses Tumultuous Past Relationship With The Rock Being Exaggerated

Shawn Michaels’ past issues with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are not as bad as they have been made out to be in the media.

“The Heartbreak Kid” spoke at length about this topic during his recent appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, which was recorded as HBK was helping train Paul for his upcoming championship clash with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where the WWE Hall of Fame legend touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On his relationship with The Rock was not as bad as everyone made it seem, but understanding he was a different person when he was younger: “I’ve never worked with him. I work with his daughter. [She’s] here [at the Performance Center]. So look, the times I’ve seen him, we’ve always gotten along okay. I’ll say this, I don’t think it was as bad as everybody made it up to be. I know that again, I gave everybody a hard time back when I was younger. But when I came back, I made sure I went up to everybody and at least [said] sorry. You know what I mean? That’s the best that I could do, though.”

On coming back to WWE in 2002 and speaking with The Rock: “When I came back in 2002, and I knew that there was gonna be like, ‘Yeah, we’ll see.’ But it was important to me to go around and make amends, and at least tell everybody I’m sorry about the way I was and I got no excuse, but I’m willing to earn back whatever. If you never talk to me again, I’m cool with that too.”

Check out the complete Shawn Michaels interview from Logan Paul’s podcast via the video embedded below courtesy of the official YouTube channel of the show. H/T to WrestleZone.com for transcribing the above quotes.