Shawn Michaels Addresses WWE EVOLVE’s Mission

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels spoke with Front Office Sports on several topics, including the goals of WWE EVOLVE.

Michaels said, “This is something that as we continue to look at the future health of WWE talent, it’s incumbent on us to find the best and the brightest out there, train them at the Performance Center in Orlando, and take WWE into the future.”

On using the show to help talent get TV time experience:

“As we take these athletes, there’s a great deal that goes into what we do from a foundational standpoint—understanding the basics—but also getting them to understand … not all of them grew up being fans of WWE. When all is said and done, the goal is to help them understand and fall in love with it—and most do. ”

On the talent mix between former athletes and independent talent:

“The people who have been around the indies for a long time will mesh with some of these athletes.”