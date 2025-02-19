Shawn Michaels Allegedly Believes He Has A Few More Matches Left In Him

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels may be retired from in-ring competition, but according to JDC (formerly Fandango in WWE), The Heartbreak Kid believes he still has one or two matches left in him.

During a Q&A session hosted by Monopoly Events, JDC revealed that he spoke with Michaels at a recent WWE NXT show, where the legendary superstar hinted at the possibility of another match:

“You know who I talked to last week who said he’s got one or two matches left in him? Shawn Michaels. He’s the reason why I got into the business, so, honestly, it’d probably never happen, but that would be my dream match with Shawn.”

Michaels originally retired in 2010 after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 in a Career vs. Streak match but came out of retirement in 2018 at WWE Crown Jewel, where he teamed with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane. According to Conrad Thompson, rumors suggest Michaels was paid $3 million for that one-time return.

Though his last televised appearance was delivering Sweet Chin Music to Kevin Owens at Saturday Night’s Main Event in January, Michaels is currently focused on his role as head of creative for WWE NXT. Whether he will step back into the ring remains a major question, but his comments have certainly sparked speculation.