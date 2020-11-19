Shawn Michaels And Triple H Comment On NXT And NXT UK Women’s Championship Matches

– The main event of last night’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw Io Shirai retain the NXT Women’s Championship over Rhea Ripley. Triple H and Shawn Michaels both tweeted to praise the competitors after the match.

Triple H wrote: “Two of the absolute best. In any division. On any brand. #WWENXT”

Michaels added: “IN-CREDIBLE!!!! #WWENXT”

Michaels also commented on today’s Falls Count Anywhere match on NXT UK, and said he’s positive that Piper Niven and NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray will not disappoint.

He wrote: “After last night’s #NXTWomensTitle match, I am absolutely positive @NXTUK will not disappoint! Tune in today on @WWENetwork!!! #WeAreNXTUK”

Here are their full tweets-