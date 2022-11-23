Shawn Michaels Announcement and More Revealed for Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will make another Deadline announcement on WWE NXT next Tuesday.

Michael previously announced the first Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the men’s and women’s divisions, which will take place on Saturday, December 10 at the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. The full details and rules for the matches can be found by clicking here.

Michaels will be on the show next week to reveal the five men’s Iron Survivor Challenge competitors and the five women’s Iron Survivor Challenge competitors. There is no word yet on who will perform in the matches.

Next week, NXT will also feature Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez.

NXT this week featured a backstage segment in which Hartwell confronted Perez in the locker room. Elektra Lopez was shown filming the altercation, claiming that she is not the only one who dislikes Hartwell.

Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose) will face Nikkita Lyons and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a six-woman match next week.

On this week’s NXT, Chance and Carter faced Toxic Attraction in the opening match, with Dolin and Jayne threatening to take the titles soon. Lyons later ran into Chance and Carter backstage, and they reconciled following their recent feud, which resulted in Zoey Stark turning on Lyons after Chance and Carter retained their titles. Lyons was praised by Chance and Carter, and she agreed to be their partner the following Tuesday.

Kiana James and Fallon Henley’s feud will be continued in a third women’s match next week.

On this week’s NXT, James came up short against Ivy Nile. At one point, James attempted to leave the match, but Henley intervened and forced her back into the ring, where Nile was waiting to finish her off. Henley then went after James after the game.

The current NXT lineup for next Tuesday is listed below, along with related clips from this week:

* Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

* Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley

* Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose) vs. Nikkita Lyons and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

* WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will announce the men’s and women’s competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at Deadline