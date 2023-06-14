Shawn Michaels Announces 2-Week “NXT Gold Rush” Main Events

It’s Gold Rush season in WWE NXT!

As announced on this week’s broadcast, and as tweeted by Shawn Michaels on Twitter on Tuesday night, WWE has announced a two week NXT TV special dubbed, “NXT Gold Rush.”

The special will see, as we previously reported, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins coming to NXT to put his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on-the-line against Bron Breakker in the main event of next Tuesday night’s NXT on USA show.

In two weeks, the winner of the Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov will challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT World Championship in the main event of NXT TV.