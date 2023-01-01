Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing a Generation of Wrestling Fans

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels offered an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans on the Culture State podcast.

The reason for this is due to two infamous incidents: the Barber Shop segment with Marty Janetty and the Montreal Screwjob with Bret Hart.

Michaels said, “I gotta tell ya — it’s something where I’ve had to make peace with the fact that there have been a couple of things that I’ve done, two big ones, in my career where I actually traumatized a generation. That’s The Barber Shop and Montreal. To everyone, once again, all these years later, I say, I am so sorry. I swear it’s in my job description.”

You can check out the complete interview below: