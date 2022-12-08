Shawn Michaels Asked About William Regal Reportedly Returning to WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is reportedly heading back to WWE in early 2023. During a media call to promote the event, Shawn Michaels was asked about the reports:

“Right now, there is nothing official that I really have to announce. I will say this, we love Steve. We have a great deal of respect for Steven Regal and what he means to NXT and the WWE and wrestling at all levels. Nothing would thrill me more than to give you more information. Obviously, stay tuned because hopefully we’ll all know a little bit more as we get down the road. Honestly, right now, I’m the guy that has been reading it from you guys. That’s where we’re at for the time being.”

