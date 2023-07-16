Shawn Michaels Believes The Wrestling Business Has Become “A Much Healthier Atmosphere”

Shawn Michaels spoke on the K&C Masterpiece podcast about how the wrestling industry has changed since his time, while promoting the upcoming WWE NXT Great American Bash event in Texas.

Michaels said, “It’s a different business. Some of it is for the better. It’s a much healthier atmosphere than it was when I started. There are some people who argue that it makes them a little softer. I can’t disagree with that in some respects, but at the same time, it doesn’t mean that it can’t be better and can’t be shaped up. We have a great culture here that Hunter [Triple H] put in place a decade ago. It’s something we continue to build on. Every now and then, we need to remind them of just how great it is to do this line of work, how good it is they have to do it and obviously getting the opportunity to jump outside the state of Florida and come to the state of Texas is going to be a blast for everybody.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)