Shawn Michaels Comments On Nathan Frazer Appearing On Tonight’s WWE NXT

Nathan Frazer will appear on tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

On Monday night, Frazer took to Twitter and shared a graphic for “Nathan Frazer Presents Hard Hitting Home Truths with Nathan Frazer.”

“See you tomorrow, folks. #HardHittingHomeTruths,” he captioned the image.

WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels then retweeted the post, writing, “A great young competitor with all the potential in the world. Excited to see what @WWEFrazer has in store for us tomorrow night. #WWENXT”

Frazer’s most recent NXT TV match was a loss to Dragon Lee on the April 4 episode.

Here is the updated card for tonight’s show, along with the aforementioned tweets:

* Go-home build for NXT Spring Breakin’

* Nathan Frazer will present “Hard Hitting Home Truths with Nathan Frazer”

* Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin

* Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar makes his TV in-ring return

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

* Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Charlie Dempsey

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad in a Triple Threat