Shawn Michaels Comments On Recent WWE Creative Changes, Feuding With Bret Hart

During a conference call to promote tomorrow night’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view event, Shawn Michaels commented on the major creative changes in WWE, his feud with Bret Hart, and more. You can check out some highlights from the call below:

On looking back on his feud with Bret Hart with fondness, it being one of his best rivalries: “I think it’s gotta be, even though it was tough on both of us, gotta be Bret Hart, right? I mean, my goodness, how do you mention me and not think of Bret, and obviously it certainly spilled over into real life, but again, all these years later, I know I look back on it with fondness, simply because it was something that was so palpable and people felt it. So as proud as I am of all those other rivalries, I think it’s hard for me not to mention that one being right up there with Triple H.”

On the creative shake-ups in WWE with Bruce Prichard now heading up creative for RAW and SmackDown: “I will say that I have very little to do with, little to do meaning absolutely nothing, with RAW and Smackdown. I’m like everyone who is on this phone call. I hear about those things as you do. Believe it or not, because I do everything I can to just stay focused in the world of NXT, so again, I don’t know how anyone arrives at those decisions, but I can say this, I’ve been here for almost 35 years, every decision that is made, whether anyone agrees or disagrees, is always in an effort to advance the WWE as a whole forward. I know these decisions, certainly with every intention and every attempt to do that.”