Shawn Michaels Comments on Rumored Plans for Match With Eddie Guerrero

Shawn Michaels made his first appearance after a four-year absence at WWE SummerSlam 2002. This marked the beginning of another run for the WWE Hall of Famer. Rob Van Dam, Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and other wrestlers were among those he faced off against.

The match against Eddie Guerrero was the only one that didn’t happen. Longtime WWE creative member Bruce Prichard confirmed on the “Something To Wrestle With” podcast that the match was planned for WrestleMania 22, but Guerrero passed away before the event.

During his NXT Conference Call ahead of NXT Halloween Havoc, Michaels said he would have loved to participate in the match.

“I’ve heard somebody pitched it at a creative meeting. It would’ve been a blast to do.”

Michaels admitted he wasn’t sure who would’ve won had the two Texans faced each other.

“Where we were at later on in our careers, we probably would’ve argued about who was putting who over,” he said. “Neither one of us would’ve had a problem, that’s for sure. It would be my honor to put Eddie Guerrero over.”