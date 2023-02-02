Shawn Michaels Comments on William Regal Returning to WWE and What Regal’s Been Doing

WWE’s new Vice President of Global Talent Development, William Regal, has been back with the company for a month, but he has spent the majority of his time with the main roster.

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a press conference today to promote WWE NXT Vengeance Day, and he was asked how it feels to have Regal back with the company.

“Obviously it’s great to have him back,” Michaels said. “I got to see him at RAW [30th Anniversary show], he hasn’t been down here a bunch, obviously because he’s been busy, but at the same time, [we are] thrilled. Again, for us, it’s having him home where he belongs. Obviously he’s always welcome here at the PC, everybody loves having him here, but quite honestly, it was a very nice homecoming for all of us. To get to see him… he’s one we consider an O.G. here, and obviously more than anything it is, it’s when the real life stuff all matters to us. It’s great to have him here, he’s comfortable back home, and we’re looking forward to having him down here on a more regular basis. Obviously he hasn’t had the opportunity to do that but he’s still getting his feet wet in his new role, but he knows the invitation is always open down here and he’s welcome any time.”

Due to the terms of his AEW release, Regal will not be able to appear on WWE TV until January 1, 2024. He reportedly left AEW in order to work with his son, NXT’s Charlie Dempsey, and because he no longer wanted to be an on-air talent.