Shawn Michaels Congratulates Tiffany Stratton, Stratton Comments On Title Win (Videos)

Tiffany Stratton is your new WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

The women’s wrestling star emerged victorious over Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the WWE NXT Women’s Championship tournament at WWE NXT Battleground 2023 on Sunday night.

After the win, Stratton was greeted behind the curtain in Lowell, Massachusetts by WWE NXT executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend Shawn Michaels. The moment was captured on video, which you can view below.

Tiffany Stratton also took part in a post-match backstage interview where she spoke about capturing the title for the first time in her career. You can watch that video below.

Finally, Stratton hopped on Twitter for a quick “Tiffany Epiphany,” writing, “Little miss NXT WOMENS CHAMPION” with some photos of herself celebrating with the title after defeating Valkyria. Check that one out below.

