Shawn Michaels Discusses CM Punk Possibly Becoming His Successor In WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show, where he talked about a number of topics including top WWE star “The Best In The World” CM Punk possibly becoming his successor in NXT.

Michaels said, “If that is in his heart to do, absolutely. Whether it’s CM Punk or anyone that has a passion for that, I absolutely understand it because it happened to me. This place is infectious. The environment here at NXT and the Performance Center in Orlando is unlike any other culture in the entire business. That’s why everybody does come around here because it takes them back to the beginning when this business was about making it and being in the ring and the excitement about the future.”

On never thinking he’d get as much joy as he does from working in NXT:

“I never would have thought in a million years that a guy who loved performing like I did and being out there and having all the eyes and focus on me would get such a joy out of doing everything he can to provide that for the future stars of WWE. CM Punk seems to be somebody that enjoys that as well. I have said on many occasions, when he’s ready to make that move after his in-ring career, I’ll support him every step of the way and help any way that I can. A lot of people have tried to kick me out of the door before and I’ve been here for years. Good luck.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)