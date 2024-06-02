Shawn Michaels Discusses The Excitement From The NXT Roster To Perform At UFC Apex

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive “The Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels recently spoke with KTNV Channel 13 on a number of topics including how excited the NXT roster is to be the first brand to use the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Michaels said, “It was huge because NXT was chosen as the first people to come out there and be a part of this and to have this take place in the UFC Apex, a state of the art facility, the young men and women in NXT are so excited to be on the front lines, to be the first WWE brand that has been out there in the Apex. It’s gonna be huge for us.”

You can check out Michaels’ comments in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgyJpAz8_Cs

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)