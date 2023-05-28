Shawn Michaels Discusses “The Single Greatest Secret” Of The WWE NXT Brand

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media conference call to promote WWE NXT Battleground and spoke about the NXT developmental system.

He said, “I feel the need to tout the system here. To tout the system, I have to give a lot of credit to Sara Amato. The women’s division, not just here in NXT, even on the main roster, is on a level that I think is off the charts. When everything is said and done, everything comes down to the work of Sara, she had been the one that has been the pioneer of that here in NXT for the longest time.”

“I know there are a lot times… Sara is a mom now, and we obviously work around her schedule, but she is so good at staying in the background and saying she doesn’t like to get noticed that much and she’ll probably get mad at me for talking about her here. She is the single greatest secret, I think, that NXT had because she does absolute wonders with the women that come through the doors of NXT. I need to get that out there on Sara. She does an amazing job here.”

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)