Shawn Michaels Discusses What He Looks for in Young WWE Talent

Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels recently appeared on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Michaels commented on what he looks for in young talent as WWE’s Vice President of Talent Development:

“I think there’s a number of things [that stand out to me in terms of what I look for in a talent] but obviously, believe it not [Michaels laughed], character is a big thing but to me, it’s charisma. Again, because I feel like from an athletic standpoint now, we’re getting some machines in here. We are getting studs, so, you know, there’s not much athletically they might not be able to handle so I think, to me, it’s seeing that X factor that everybody talks about. You can’t really describe it but you just see it and look, I think you would be able to give it a word, it is charisma and a comfortability with what it is we’re doing and again, I think that to me is the first thing that I look for from them because again, you got a lot of people that can chase numbers, that can push a lot of weight around, can set certain goals and achieve every one of them from a physical aspect here at the Performance Center but it’s being able to understand the performance and the entertainment aspect of this and that’s what I think separates the men from the boys so to speak.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)