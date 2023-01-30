Shawn Michaels Discusses Why John Cena is a “Dream to Work With”

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels recently spoke with WWE’s The Bump about his famous 2007 match against John Cena, which lasted nearly an hour. Michaels recalled the most difficult aspect of such a performance and praised Cena as a co-performer in such an ordeal.

Here are the highlights:

The most difficult aspect of this particular bout:

“The hardest thing is, like, ‘Geez man, we just did 13 days over here.’ This is the end of the tour and John and I had to go an hour. No, look, there is no better guy to do it with than John, honestly, and I’ll say this — it sounds strange, but because, you know, it’s not a full hour and you feel like in your mind, even though you’re not dealing with commercial breaks, it’s not, it was really easy.”

What makes Cena such a good counterpart in this sort of event:

“John is, is such a dream to work with, John and I got along very well. It was a fantastic night and I had a chemistry with John that was darn near effortless … It was absolutely a piece of cake because you know, it was just a lot of fun.”

