Shawn Michaels Excited For Two WWE Stars To Make Their WrestleMania Debut

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive “The Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he is excited for #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) to make their debut at WrestleMania 40.

Michaels said, “[WrestleMania] is just the most exciting week ever, and there’s so much going on. We have guys [like] Tommaso and Johnny, Waller, a number of guys from NXT that are going to have the opportunity to take part in their first WrestleMania. I want to be there to see that. This is what so many of them worked for. So look, this is not just a big weekend for WWE as a company, but it’s big for a number of WWE superstars and NXT superstars because this is their first WrestleMania. And again, for somebody like Cody [Rhodes], and [CM] Punk, who has come back, this is a really big weekend. We’re going to have a lot of unique and different things going on, a lot of firsts for people.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.