Shawn Michaels Explains His Current WWE Role and Talks About Leading WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels says he’s having a great time working with the WWE NXT brand.

Michaels began coaching at the WWE Performance Center in late 2016, but he was promoted to his current Senior Vice President job last month, and he will manage NXT Europe when it begins in 2023. Michaels was recently interviewed by MySanAntonio.com and questioned about his recent promotion and increased job responsibilities.

Michaels clarified the job description.

“I am not someone who talks a lot of the wrestling media, but I have been a Vice President for the last year or year and half,” Michaels responded. “It was just recently I was promoted to Senior Vice President. They just never publicly said the other one, so a lot of people think a lot happened in a week or a week and a half. But I came as a coach then last year became VP of Talent Creative and then, just recently now, go the senior position.”

Michaels went on to say that he is enjoying driving the NXT and NXT Europe brands into expansion.

“I will be not just be leading NXT but NXT Europe as it continues to expand. But, it has been busy. Very busy. But also great deal of fun. The role continues to get more stacked, but it is something I am enjoying a great deal,” he said.

Michaels recently updated fans on whether WWE will continue to sign independent and international talent for NXT.