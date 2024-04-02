Shawn Michaels Gives High Praises To Tony D’Angelo For His Persona In NXT

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive “The Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how Tony D’Angelo has done a fantastic job for his persona in the company and how he is worried that somebody from Hollywood will reach out to D’Angelo for a movie role.

Michaels said, “Tony is … somebody that — from the beginning, he jumped in 110% into that character.” “[He] has done a fantastic job.”

“I gotta be honest with you. The [thing] that worries me about Tony D’Angelo is somebody from Hollywood giving him a call, and losing him to play the next mob boss for somebody because he does such a fantastic job.”

