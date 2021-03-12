Shawn Michaels Shares His Thoughts On The WWE Leg-Slapping Ban

In recent weeks, it’s been reported that leg-slapping has been banned by Vince McMahon. Apparently, McMahon saw someone perform am obvious leg slap whilst kicking in the ring and was not happy. According to Dave Meltzer, the WWE now has a sign that reads ‘do not slap leg when kicking.’

Today, Shawn Michaels gave his opinion on the situation and obviously it holds weight. Michaels is known for his Sweet Chin Music kick that he built a career on. Speaking to the New York Post, The Heart Break Kid said, “They were right in some respects and at the same time, the business also evolves and changes. Football isn’t played the same. Basketball isn’t played the same, so I don’t know. I’m somebody that embraces those changes. I feel like somewhere in the middle and balance is so important. I appreciate the style of today. I appreciate the athleticism of the performers of today. Are they perfect? No. But neither were we.”

With that said, it seems that Michaels has an open-mind when it comes to the technique and is backing the ideas of Vince McMahon. He’s right that sports do change over time and things eventually move on. It is still not known if the WWE are fining its stars if they perform leg-slaps.