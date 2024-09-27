Shawn Michaels Hypes “Big Changes” For WWE NXT’s Debut On CW

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels spoke with Chicago Tribune for an in-depth interview this week to promote the WWE NXT on CW debut in Chicago, Ill. on October 1.

During the discussion, “The Heartbreak Kid” teased “big changes” coming to WWE NXT.

“Certainly we want to make a big splash on the CW Network,” Michaels said. “We’ll have some big changes, but I think more of that will be from a look and physical standpoint.”

He added, “We will still be what NXT is, which is bringing some of the most talented, young, diverse athletes in all of the nation, and developing them into the WWE superstars of tomorrow. The hunger, the passion that’s always been the core value of NXT is always going to be there. But certainly we’ll try to put on some pretty cool bells and whistles for the CW launch on Oct. 1.”

