Shawn Michaels is Said to Have Earned $3 Million for His WWE Crown Jewel 2018 Match

Tony Schiavone discussed the 2018 WWE Crown Jewel event on the most recent episode of the “What Happened When” podcast.

Tony Schiavone also talked about a few topics that are currently being discussed in wrestling. He discussed the key players in the AEW locker room, including:

“(Samoa) Joe is such a cool guy in real life. I mean, one of the coolest, and I’m so glad I’ve gotten to know him. I was talking about how great of a pro that Bryan Danielson is. I think it’s well documented on the dirt sheets that Danielson and Jericho and John Moxley are kind of the leaders of our clubhouse. They’re kind of our captains and they have really done a good job with attitude.”

On working with Taz:

“I said you’re the best in the business at color commentary. He is so much fun to work with. He really is. The reason is, is you can turn him on a fu**ing dime. I can say something he doesn’t like and all of a sudden, he gets fu**ing angry. He’ll admit it. He’s like, ‘I just can’t help myself. I’m sorry. I just can’t.'”

Conrad Thompson noted that he had heard Shawn Michaels was paid $3 million for his match at Crown Jewel in 2018:

“I do think it’s interesting that this is Shawn Michaels’ last match. He got paid a fu*k ton of money here, millions of dollars. I don’t know if it’s true, but I heard he got like $3 million for this match. Like if that’s real, of course he had to wrestle again. Are you kidding?'”

You can listen to the complete at AdFreeShows.com.

(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)