Shawn Michaels Issues Statement Regarding The NXT Women’s Championship

Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez retained her title over Meiko Satomura on the last week’s episode of WWE NXT Roadblock. However, Perez collapsed unexpectedly after the match, similar to how Shawn Michaels collapsed during an episode of WWE RAW in 1995.

Michaels issued the following statement via Twitter in an update:

“As of Friday Morning Roxanne Perez was discharged from the hospital. However after numerous tests Roxanne’s health is still in question. With Stand and Deliver in less than three weeks I have the obligation to announce we possibly have to crown a New NXT Women’s Champion. Starting tonight there will be a series of qualifying matches with the winners advancing to Stand and Deliver to compete to become the NXT Women’s Champion in a Ladder Match.”