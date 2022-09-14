Shawn Michaels Offers WWE NXT Contract to Hank Walker

Hank Walker is no longer a member of the WWE NXT security team.

Walker made his NXT debut this week, defeating Javier Bernal. Walker pretended to be unfamiliar with the ring, but he eventually finished Bernal off with a corner splash and a flying shoulder tackle for the pin. During the recent build-up to the match, Bernal insulted Walker in backstage segments.

The WWE Performance Center crowd reacted strongly to Walker, with several loud chants.

As seen in the video below, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels offers Walker a talent contract to be an NXT Superstar.

Walker was celebrating the win with the rest of the security team when Michaels approached him backstage.

“Congratulations, big win. I’d like to take the time to offer you an official NXT contract. Of course, sign it whenever you want,” Michaels said to Walker.

Bernal then cut in, saying, “You know what, Hank? Tonight was a fluke, alright? Consider yourself lucky.”

Michaels then looked at Bernal and laughed, “What a prick!”

As Bernal stormed off, Walker and the rest of the security team laughed with Michaels. Walker then signed the contract and expressed gratitude to Michaels. As Michaels walked away, Walker and his crew continued to celebrate.

Walker retweeted the Michaels video and wrote, “Golly bo! What a night!”

Walker has been working as a member of the NXT security team for several weeks now, and he has already worked two TV matches. He lost to Von Wagner at the June 11 NXT live event in Largo, then lost to Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo on the July 1 NXT Level Up episode, lost to Giovanni Vinci at the July 9 live event in Orlando, was defeated by Duke Hudson on the July 22 NXT Level Up episode, and failed to defeat Carmelo Hayes at the August 29 live event in Venice.

Walker, born Joseph Sculthorpe, was signed in March. The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder was an NCAA All-Conference Offensive Lineman at NC State before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons. He won the high school state heavyweight wrestling title in Hampstead, North Carolina. Walker was a member of the same March Performance Center Class as Roxanne Perez, Arianna Grace, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Fallon Henley, Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, Sol Ruca, Kiana James, Sloane Jacobs, and former NXT Superstar Troy “Two Dimes.”

Walker has been dubbed the NXT Universe’s favourite security guard by WWE. There’s no word yet on what they have in store for him in the future, but we’ll keep you posted.

Here are the aforementioned videos, along with the full tweet from Walker: