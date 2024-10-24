Shawn Michaels On Challenges Of Booking Giulia And Stephanie Vaquer In WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the challenges of booking stars like Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer in WWE NXT.

Michaels said, “The most challenging thing, right now, is the communication aspect and making sure they are understanding what you’re conveying. Especially when you’re talking about those subtleties. That’s something that, myself personally, I’m trying to really do my best. Sometimes words mean different things in other languages. Making sure that I choose my words carefully with the two of them has been the biggest challenge from my standpoint. From a coaching standpoint, the response has been fantastic. They’re both very talented ladies. When it comes to helping them accentuate that presence that they already have and help them with that presentation, that’s where, for me, it’s most challenging. We’re also taking it very slow because of that language barrier. We’re being patient, they’re being unbelievably understanding, and they’re doing their best to try and find better ways to communicate with us and ways to allow us to help them with things they feel they need to work with. A lot of that is asking them and getting their feedback and finding areas we can help them the most.“

You can check out the complete podcast below.



