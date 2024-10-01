Shawn Michaels On Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez: “It’s Gonna Be A Match For The Ages”

WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the NXT Women’s Championship Match between Roxanne Perez and Giulia.

Michaels said, “A big [match for Giulia], and I think obviously a great deal of that is gonna come to fruition tomorrow night in Chicago. I think everybody has been waiting with bated breath for her to come. There were probably two or three PLEs where people thought she was coming in, and everybody was anticipating her arrival. It’s finally here, and now for the first time, certainly, in an NXT ring, the world is gonna get to see Giulia perform on an extremely big stage. I think she’s got her work cut out for her because Roxanne Perez right now is running on all cylinders, and she’s doing a great job. I think she’s feeling great about being the NXT Women’s Champion. I think she’s doing incredible work right now, so it’s gonna be a match for the ages. I’m looking forward to seeing that one.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



