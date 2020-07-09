Shawn Michaels On Johnny Gargano And Adam Cole Reminding Him Of Himself

Shawn Michaels believes Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole are very similar to how he was when he was still wrestling.

HBK appeared on El Brunch De WWE this week and talked about how they remind him of himself.

He said: “I think Adam Cole has aspects of that, I think Johnny does as well,” Michaels said. “Once again, I probably… it’s nothing new, but very similar qualities, I think both Adam and Johnny have similar qualities in their style, and the way they work, that I did. I just think they’re both more talented than I was, and more charismatic in some respects, as well.”

Here is video of Shawn answering the question: