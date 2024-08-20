Shawn Michaels On NXT’s Debut On The CW: “We’re Going To Stack This Card”

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels spoke with WGN Radio on a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including NXT’s debut on the CW taking place in Chicago.

Michaels said, “We’re going to stack this card, obviously, to make it unbelievably exciting. Clearly, you can’t come to Chicago without having its favorite son, its hometown guy, CM Punk. So was very thrilled to find out as soon as this announcement went out he texted me and said, ‘Look, I’m in, I’d love to be a part of this show in any way, shape, or form.’”

“So Punk is going to be there, and I have no doubt, nothing is confirmed at this time, but I have no doubt we will have other main roster Raw and Smackdown stars blessing our presence there.”

You can check out Michaels’ comments in the video below.