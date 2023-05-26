Shawn Michaels On Whether WWE NXT PLEs Will Continue To Compete Against AEW PPVs

WWE NXT Battleground PLE this Sunday will compete against the AEW Double or Nothing PPV.

Shawn Michaels was asked if NXT PLEs will continue to compete with AEW PPV events during a media call to promote Battleground.

“To the best of my knowledge, no. For me, and for us, the WWE as a whole, as I’m always honest with you guys, clearly there are people far more important than me that make decisions that they don’t tell me about. For us, this was about a big Memorial Day weekend for WWE. Even though it’s a little switched around, for us, it’s a little bit of a throwback to when we would have joint weekends with NXT on Saturday and WWE pay-per-views on Sunday. This is just flip-flopped with Night of Champions on Saturday, especially coming in the afternoon, everyone felt it was a good combination to have NXT on Sunday night and create a big WWE weekend for WWE fans. For me, personally, I would love to have as many standalone weekends on us as we can get. No different than having to go up against the (NBA & NHL) playoffs for the last several weeks. As much as I’m a basketball fan or NHL fan, it thrills me when the playoffs are done. The less competition we can get, the better.”

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)